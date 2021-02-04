Shaggy to rock Super Bowl

TWENTY-ONE years after its release, It Wasn't Me, a song by Shaggy is still making the rounds. The singer, performing a remixed version of the hit, will be featured in a commercial for Cheetos' Crunch Pop Mix that will be aired during the third quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

In a social media post on Monday, Shaggy posted the 60-second commercial which sees Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in a tongue-in-cheek exchange over a bag of Cheetos. Kutcher evidently catches his wife “orange handed” with his snack. However, Shaggy encourages her to deny the allegations by saying: “It wasn't me.”

The video, captioned, “It's been 21 years since It Wasn't Me came out, and it's still the perfect response to getting caught @Cheetos #ItWasntMe #SBLV #Ad,” received close to 200,000 views on the singer's Instagram page up to yesterday.

According to Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS), the annual Super Bowl games attract approximately 100 million viewers. Additionally, the placement of a 30-second advertisement during the game costs US$5.5 million.

It Wasn't Me was the first single from Shaggy's multi-platinum studio album Hot Shot (2000). The song also features Rikrok.

The track has been regarded as Shaggy's breakthrough in the pop market, and is his highest charting song to date, topping the charts in Australia, Austria, Flanders, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It was the best-selling single of 2001 in the UK, selling over 1.15 million copies that year and over 1.42 million as of 2017.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hot Shot last year, Shaggy released another project titled Hot Shot 2020. It featured updated versions of some of his biggest hits across the deejay's catalogue, along with a number of never-before-heard tracks.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer ahead of its release, Shaggy said it was the best way to mark such a milestone.

“For me, to put that record out is a celebration of the journey of what Shaggy has done. Hot Shot was the album that really brought numbers to the game. It brought dancehall to a mainstream audience and on different platforms,” said Shaggy.

Super Bowl LV, the 55th Super Bowl and the 51st modern-era National Football League (NFL) championship game, will see Kansas City Chiefs playing Tampa Bay Buccaneers to decide the league champion for the 2020 NFL season.

Besides Cheetos, other well-known companies and brands to secure ad placements include Tide, Amazon, Squarespace, Miracle-Gro, Doritos and Michelob Ultra.