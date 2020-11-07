Shalkal puts God first

Jamaican - born singjay Shalkal is banking his efforts on his latest single Put God First .

“I feel like I've been guided through life by putting God first, and many of the things I've acquired is because of consistently putting God first in every phase of my life,” Shalkal, whose real name is Shalkal Carty, said.

He was inspired to pen the song after realising just how much God had truly blessed his life and paved the way for success in his endeavours.

“This song has been incubating in my mind for a long time. I just thought it's now time to put pen to paper and bring the song to life, cause I do believe in a higher power,” he said.

The song was released on Spotify and other downloadable platforms on October 25th on the Shalkal Music Productions label.

Shalkal states that putting God first will also give you the fuel to accomplish your dreams.

“Putting God first is not just something you say, if you live your life according to this specific plan [then] it will move wonders in your life,” he said.

Shalkal grew up in Runaway Bay, St Ann, where he attended York Castle High in Brown's Town.

He is also known for songs Envious So, Come Money Come, Fi You Money, and the humourous Ungrateful Maga Dog.