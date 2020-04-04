Shana S spreads love in Portland

US-based, Jamaica-born singjay Shana S has reached out to several families living in Portland to provide cash to purchase much-needed grocery items in light of the hardships brought on by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“We all know how frustrating it is to be in a position where our families or neighbours are in need and we can't help them. COVID-19 has now made that situation frustratingly impossible for some families with the stay at home order. So with the help of my team, LeAnn from our local radio station Stylz FM and friends, it feels great to be a part of a good deed that's helping to ease some of the burden placed on families,” Shana S told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

With the help of her friends, Shana S was able to give envelopes with $13,000 cash to purchase groceries for their families In Portland.

“I got a donation from one of my high school friends who was inspired by what I was doing and wanted to help. So together we helped these families including a woman who has been home-bound and unable to move for years. We plan to do more. If just one person feels less lonely or isolated when faced with this pandemic, then I'll feel better. Coronavirus is scary. Let's make kindness go viral. Get involved, Jamaica, help your neighbours,” she said.

Shana S is promoting her latest single, Different Style.

Born in Port Antonio, Portland, Shana S attended Titchfield High and then Port Antonio High school when she became interested in hairdressing, music and art. She didn't take music, seriously until she migrated to the US in 1999.

In 2003, she recorded her first song Nah Back Down on the Top Speed Riddim, under the name Sexy S, produced by recording artiste Demarco on his Star Kutt recording label.

Her other songs include Up In Deh, Happy Life, and Sugar Daddy.