Shanead Music goes Afro route

Unlike their older counterparts, contemporary artistes look to break into markets that can expose them to a wider audience. That is the objective of American singer Shanead Music whose latest song, Dance With Me , is an Afrobeat number.

Produced by E7E Music/Davila Music Group, Dance With Me is scheduled for release on August 2 by Tuff Gong International.

“I am aiming more for an international market that appeals to all cultures. I love Afrobeat because I am able to explore more vocally instead of being boxed in the sound of a specific genre,” she said.

This is not the Texas-born vocalist's first crack at Afrobeat, which has become increasingly popular with pop audiences. Pressure, released early this year, is a blend of that sound with soca.

Born Shanead Sims in Houston, Shanead Music said she learned to appreciate different types of music from early on. Her father is American, and her mother from Trinidad and Tobago; but it was her stepfather, a native of the United States Virgin Islands, who got her listening to diverse sounds.

“My stepfather raised me since I was four years of age and he is from the Virgin Islands. He is a DJ, so I grew up listening not only 'Trini' music, but all types of soca, reggae, African and American as well,” she said.

Though pointing to South African reggae legend Lucky Dube, Congolese musician Yondo Sister, Trinidadian singer Patrice Roberts and neo-soul singer Fantasia Barrino as influences, Shanead Music is just as excited by the music of Afrobeat stars Seya Shay, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, and Rotimi.

A mix of rap, dancehall and rhythm and blues, Afrobeats has roots in Nigeria. Some music pundits credit One Dance, by Canadian star Drake and Nigerian singer Wizkid, for sparking international interest in the beat.

Dance With Me is a comeback of sorts for Shanead Music. She got married three years ago and took a break after giving birth to her first child.

Show Me and Searching are some of her previous songs.

— Howard Campbell