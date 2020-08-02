Shaq Star optimistic

ST THOMAS-BASED recording artiste and 6iix member Shaq Star is optimistic that his latest release Rise Up will help lay his musical foundation.

The Lions Order Records-produced track is set to hit all major digital streaming platforms through L.O.S Publishing (TULSA Inc), in conjunction with CD Baby.

“As an entertainer I know that it is a part of my duty to help uplift the younger generation as much as I can through my music. Rise Up was done because I know what it feels like to wake up and not have any motivation, therefore, I wanted to let my fans know that bad days will come but all we need to do is rise up,” Said Shaq Star.

The artiste noted that after releasing a snippet of the song on social media he realised that the track is likely to be his breakout single, and has therefore shot a video to complement the track.

The video was done in various parts of Jamaica by Face Xpression and will premiere on Shaq Star's official YouTube channel in coming weeks.

“This song is a definite hit. Mi know mi fans dem hear it an dem proud, especially the fans dem from Seaforth that see di ting and a help support the movement to greatness. I put up a teaser from the video on social media and di amount of views and positive comments mek mi know for a fact that my time is near. Mi haffi give thanks for every team member and every supporter that sees the dream and a mek it a reality,” he said.

Shaq Star's previous releases include Imperfection and Chop E Line.