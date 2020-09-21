Shawn Ice inks deal
Singjay Shawn Ice sees his career moving to the next level after inking a joint management deal with Acclaim PR and Brown Gang Management in the United States.
“The deal has significant meaning to me because two visionaries are joining forces to form a strong team that will help me take over dancehall. With both Acclaim PR and Brown Gang Management bringing their skill sets, the result is a well-oiled machine,” the 25-year-old told the Jamaica Observer.
A past student of Islington High School in St Mary, Shawn Ice (given name Shawn Thompson) signed the deal in June.
He said both entities saw potential in him.
“Acclaim PR was handling my PR and some management. Brown Gang Management expressed a shared vision for the Shawn Ice brand and, organically, a powerhouse management team was formed. Both believe in me 150 per cent. Unity is strength. Dat mi say,” he said.
While Acclaim spearheads the marketing, business development, PR and traditional/new media aspects of the Shawn Ice brand, Brown Gang Management will coordinate the artistic development, image and repetoire, among other key areas. Combined, Acclaim PR and Brown Gang Management have over 30 years of experience.
Acclaim PR's current roster also includes Irish and Chin (World Clash, Mighty Crown, Reeewind and Sound Chat Radio), Shinehead, Edley Shine, Jamaica Music Conference (JMC), Carib Life ATL and R&B singer Je'Juan Antonio.
Shawn Ice added that music has been his saving grace.
“Music truly helped save my life. It has given me hope and inspired me to be my best self. Jah know the outcome if music neva inna it,” the deejay said.
“Music has taught me to be calm and patient. I am just happy that I am finally getting a chance to make anyone I may have disappointed proud. I say to all young artistes, finish school, stay encouraged and focused...there is a way out,” he continued.
He is currently promoting his single Yowww, which was released in January. The track was produced by Nuh Response Productions.
Other Shawn Ice tracks include Suh Me Live, Pass a Bottle and Happy fi Life.
