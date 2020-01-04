Shella is the Top Star
If there is one trait an artiste needs to make it in dancehall music, it's confidence. That's something singjay Shella TopStar says he is not short on.
Top Star, the Clarendon-born artiste's first EP, was released in August by Axim Records. The seven-song effort contains the title track, plus Special, Strap and Round & Around.
Shella TopStar and his team are still pushing the promotional wheels for the mini album, which is his most ambitious project since he began recording in 2015.
“I'm looking forward to 2020 and the many musical opportunities that await me. I'm a firm believer that with my abilities and dedication I will achieve my musical goal of becoming an international dancehall/reggae star,” he said.
Born Ottoreece Melhado, Shella TopStar grew up in the town of Spalding, on the Clarendon/Manchester border. His career launched four years ago with the song Little Ting, which was followed by Me Have Har and Ignore Dem.
Describing his sound as a mix of dancehall and reggae, he stressed that his songs are not frivolous.
“My music is a reflection of my personal experiences as well as the realities of Jamaica and the world,” he said.
— Howard Campbell
