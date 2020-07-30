Shelly-Ann Curran mourns loss of son
MUSIC insider Shelly-Ann Curran is mourning the loss of her son, Justice.
The 17-year-old passed away last week, a month shy of his 18th birthday.
Curran took to Instagram last Friday to share her son's passing.
“18 years well fought my son! I need you to sleep now, peacefully. You fought the hardest fight and will never forget your determination to be with us for 19 years. I'm still numb and selfishly crying but I know you deserve to rest. Mommy loves you forever #heartbroken,” she posted.
“Just one more month for your 18th birthday. I remember the doctors telling me I wouldn't have you beyond 10 years old. We beat the odds with all the love and support,” she continued.
Curran commended the staff at New Kingston Medical Diagnostics Limited for their hard work.
“Thank you @newkingstonmedical. Thank you to his 24-hour nurse staff. Thanks to all who found the time to meet an angel inna earth…” she wrote.
Since the news broke, several entertainment industry players have expressed condolence.
“My deepest and sincere condolences. May his soul rest in peace in heaven,” D'Angel posted on Instagram.
“There are no words so a jus' love and positive energy mommy,” Tanya Stephens wrote.
Curran, manager for Devin Di Dakkta, is CEO and founder of John John Music Group.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy