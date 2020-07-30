Shelly-Ann Curran mourns loss of son

MUSIC insider Shelly-Ann Curran is mourning the loss of her son, Justice.

The 17-year-old passed away last week, a month shy of his 18th birthday.

Curran took to Instagram last Friday to share her son's passing.

“18 years well fought my son! I need you to sleep now, peacefully. You fought the hardest fight and will never forget your determination to be with us for 19 years. I'm still numb and selfishly crying but I know you deserve to rest. Mommy loves you forever #heartbroken,” she posted.

“Just one more month for your 18th birthday. I remember the doctors telling me I wouldn't have you beyond 10 years old. We beat the odds with all the love and support,” she continued.

Curran commended the staff at New Kingston Medical Diagnostics Limited for their hard work.

“Thank you @newkingstonmedical. Thank you to his 24-hour nurse staff. Thanks to all who found the time to meet an angel inna earth…” she wrote.

Since the news broke, several entertainment industry players have expressed condolence.

“My deepest and sincere condolences. May his soul rest in peace in heaven,” D'Angel posted on Instagram.

“There are no words so a jus' love and positive energy mommy,” Tanya Stephens wrote.

Curran, manager for Devin Di Dakkta, is CEO and founder of John John Music Group.