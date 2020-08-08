Shenseea in minor accident
SHENSEEA was involved in a traffic accident yesterday and suffered minor injuries, according to her manager Romeich Major.
“For all who is trying to find out what happen with their artiste and friend @shenseea, she is OK. Minor injuries from car accident this morning but she is a dragon, so she will keep pushing forward and be OK,” said Major, in an Instagram post yesterday.
“Just one of them time in life where it seem all is going wrong but as I say, once there is life blessing continues,” he continued.
Shenseea (given name Chinsea Lee) lost her mom in June.
She rose to stardom after the release of her smash hit Loodi featuring Vybz Kartel in 2017. Since then, the 23-year-old has enjoyed much corporate and musical success, becoming brand ambassador for Campari and Boom Energy Drink.
Her other songs include Shen Yeng Anthem, The SideChick Song, Blessed and Trending Gyal.
