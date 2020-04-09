Shevous eyes stardom
AS a teenager, singer/rapper Shevous admired the work of several international acts. Rhythm and blues singer Chris Brown and rappers Drake and J Cole were among his favourites.
Last month, Shevous released Be Happy. The R&B/rap single was recorded and mixed by Santana at Kingston Elites. The beat was made by TCQ Beats.
“It has been an okay journey for me so far. The hardest thing is to get the financial support that you require to fully promote your work,” the 25-year-old told the Jamaica Observer.
A final-year student at the University of the West Indies, Shevous is pursuing Management Studies and Business Management degree.
“Music for me is really something that I do for fun, but I also want to travel the world and one day become famous. I focus on school when its time for school and I promote my music online and in the streets outside of school,” he shared.
Hailing from Clarendon, Shevous (real name is Shevian Wilson) is a past student of Clarendon College. He currently resides in August Town in Kingston.
“I've been doing music professionally for the past six months and the feedback has been positive and also encouraging. I am grateful for the support that I have received so far,” he said.
— Kevin Jackson
