Shirley Caesar's moment

AMERICAN gospel singer Shirley Caesar delivered a powerful sermon at Sister's Praise, a benefit concert, held on the grounds of the Immaculate Conception High School in St Andrew last Saturday.

“It's all together different performing in most cities but when you are outside [of the United States] like here in Jamaica, it is difficult to get to the people to touch them; in a church we can get closer to them, even though it can get somewhat tough, the main thing is getting the message across to the people and that's what I wanted to do,” the 12-time Grammy winner told the Jamaica Observer.

And that she did. Caesar certainly made an impact on the audience as she opened her performance by walking through the audience. Backed by the Caesar singers, she delivered songs including Jesus I Love Calling Your Name, No Charge, I Remember Mama, and You Name It. The Caesar singers also added their own flavour to the worship with tracks such as He Will Do It Again which had patrons singing and cheering.

Her almost two-hour long performance included moments of ministering where she sought to connect with the audience through stories of her childhood. It did not end until she made a grand gesture of laying a box at the feet of the school's principal Sister Angella Harris to collect further donations. She started by offering US$100.

Sister Harris was diagnosed with cancer a year ago and the concert is in her honour. However, the proceeds are to go towards the institution's solar project.

Caesar was not the only toast of the evening as local gospel acts George Nooks, Jermaine Edwards, and Kevin Downswell delivered their usual high-energy performances.

As Caesar listened from backstage, she said while she enjoyed all the powerful displays of talent, [Downswell] stood out for her.

“It was awesome, he (Downswell) has a clear voice and it was just a joy to listen to him,” she said.

Patrons were truly entertained and gave the event a nod.

“I feel blessed. I feel touched. I have enjoyed every moment of tonight's show,” Carey White told the Observer.

She was seconded by Jason Mcghie .

“I really wasn't coming out tonight, but my sister who is a student here forced me out the house, and I am not at all disappointed! It was a very good show,” he said.

Addressing the audience, Sister Harris expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support that she has received.

“I can't begin to explain how touched I am, how blessed I am with tonight. When you come to a concert, it is to enjoy persons sing and praise the Lord, and I would just enjoy and just be blessed myself. It has been a service and I thank everyone of you who have come out,” she said.