Shmood in 'Sportmode'

Singjay Shmood may be on the verge of a musical breakthrough with Sportmode . Produced by Prince Dos Production, the song was released October 1.

“The girls dem love it, the mixtape selectors ah work with it and we hope to get in rotation on the radio. We will be releasing a video soon for the project,” Shmood, 23, told the Jamaica Observer.

Shmood— whose real name is Morris Roberts— grew up in the Old Harbour, St Catherine. He attended Glenmuir High School in Clarendon and completed sixth form at Camperdown High.

In 2017 he enrolled for degree in forensic science at the University of Technology, Jamaica in Kingston. But his heart was elsewhere.

“In 2016 at Camperdown, I decided I was going to attempt writing a song and sang it for a few friends and based on the feedback, I decided later to continue and make it into a career that I love. Music is in my blood, my father was a singjay who performed under the stage name Marz, so I have the star quality, the full package,” he said.

He recorded his first single, Issues, in 2016, and he continued to write and record songs.

“In 2016, I sang for a girl and she used the word 'Shmood' (Smooth) to describe how the song sounded. At the time, this was a popular slang and I decided to use the word as my artiste's name,” he said.

He did his first stage show performance at a show dubbed 'The Apollo Series' held at Hillcrest Avenue in 2018. Shmood's repertoire of songs is mostly centred around romantic songs.

“I gravitate towards songs for the girls because I get the best reaction from those songs, but I have written songs about upliftment and songs for the streets, but ah the girls dem mi ah defend right now,” he said.

Shmood's most popular song to date is Semi-Automatic.

“I think my music has the potential to cement me as an international artiste. Therefore in the next five years, I should be flying the Jamaican flag high worldwide,” he said.