Shocking Murray pays tribute to Garvey

SHOCKING Murray pays homage to national hero Marcus Garvey on his latest single Reality Curfew .

The song, produced by Errol Harvey, was released on July 22 on the Sinkle Bible label.

“Marcus Garvey is revered by many people worldwide as one of the greatest philosophers in modern history; he's also the father of the civil rights movement. He has inspired many great Black leaders, including Nelson Mandela, Jomo Kenyatta, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. However, when you look at things in Jamaica it's like no one is trying to live by his teachings, people give lip service to his works and nothing else which makes no sense,” said Shocking Murray.

“Marcus Garvey and King Haile Selassie tried their best to uplift the black race and bring peace and unity to the world. They were two of the wisest men to walk the face of the earth. If we live by their teachings and philosophies, we will have a better world,” he continued.

Born in St Ann, Garvey was founder and first President-General of the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League (UNIA-ACL, commonly known as UNIA), through which he declared himself Provisional President of Africa. Ideologically a black nationalist and Pan-Africanist, his ideas came to be known as Garveyism.

Garvey died in England on June 10, 1940. He was 52.

Reality Curfew is the first single from Shocking Murray's upcoming EP, slated to be released later this year on the Big Trees Label.

“The EP will consist of seven tracks; all of them are new songs, it's a wonderful project. I've recorded all the songs already we're just completing the mixing and mastering, and after that, we'll set a release date,” he said.

Shocking Murray (given name Collin Murray) was born in Snow Hill, Portland. He launched his recording career in 1992 with Position on the Tuff Gong label.