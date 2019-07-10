Singer Fancy D loves the vibes

Singer Fancy D remembers hanging out at popular tourist hot spots in his youth. Back then, bands and live music were a big part of the hotel scene's entertainment package and made a lasting impression on him.

Since he began recording over 10 years ago, Fancy D maintained that sound which can be heard on Love The Vibes, his latest song.

“I am blessed to have been introduced to and worked with professional musicians, who, like me, prefer the authenticity of live music. Therefore, while working with them live instruments will form the major part of my productions,” he said. “I am from Westmoreland and live reggae is highly featured in our tourism product. Once exposed to the real stuff, it's pretty easy to get hooked.”

Self-produced, Love The Vibes is an homage to the stripped-down music he was weaned on. That organic feel is a hallmark of songs made famous by his heroes who include Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Dennis Brown, Gregory Isaacs, and Freddie McGregor.

Love The Vibes marks a return to the music beat for Fancy D (given Donovan Nelson). His previous songs, also self-produced, include Why Do You Worry (When You Can Pray), Sweet Caroline and Mama You Are A Blessing.

Though the latter was released in 2014, the Massachusetts-based artiste continues to promote the single because of its timeless message.

“ Mama You Are A Blessing has a special place in my heart as I promised myself a song to honour my mother and all mothers in general was exceedingly fitting. Their work to replenish and nurture is one of the greatest and ongoing miracles,” he said. “It is sometimes overlooked and underrated, hence my effort to bring attention to it. Her teaching still resonates in me, as she taught all her four boys how important it is to love each equally.”