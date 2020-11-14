Singer Megaton reworks GOSPEL FAVOURITE

Megaton is currently promoting his latest single titled Oil In My Lamp , which features Sista Sasha.

The single, which covers the timeless classic of the same name, is produced by Megaton on his Mighty Jam Record label. It was released on September 13.

He is encouraged by the feedback.

“I'm getting a lot of positive feedback. It's beginning to catch on in the United States. I'm confident that this is the song that's going to give me a breakthrough in the music biz,” said Megaton.

The St Catherine-born singjay is cognisant of the fact that it takes hard work and dedication to make it in the music business.

“I want to make a serious impact in the music business I don't want to be one of those artistes who burst on the scene and then disappear. That's why I'm working so hard to push this new single. I'm also getting ready to drop some more singles. I've recorded over four albums worth of material already, so I have a lot of music to put out,” he said.

Megaton plans to release his debut album early next year.

“I'm going to release my debut album early 2021. It's going to be a fusion of gospel, dancehall and reggae. All the songs will feature positive, uplifting messages,” he said.

Megaton (given name Cyril Bolton) was born in Glengoffe, St Catherine. He launched his recording career in the early 90s. His other songs include Queen and Sex In The City.