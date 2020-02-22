Singer Rexy gives it her all

Bahamian singer Rexy enjoys her job as vice-president of operations and general counsel at Western Air, the largest privately owned airline in The Bahamas. But, music is also a passion.

“I've worked in the aviation industry for the past 12 years. The worlds of aviation and music are literally worlds apart but they are both such equal parts of me. I manage to juggle in between the two by prioritising and constantly looking for ways to be more efficient, and it also requires flexibility,” Rexy told the Jamaica Observer.

“On my more flexible days, I work on my music, but even on busy days, I tap into my artistic side and doing that creates the balance,” she continued.

Last month, Rexy released the reggae-flavoured single All Our Lives.

“There are many things that can stand between two people experiencing the love that they've always wanted. I wrote All Our Lives as a reminder that we cannot allow things like pride and ego to stop us from experiencing love. Dually, All Our Lives is connected to that feeling of finally achieving the goals you've dreamt about all your life,” said Rexy.

DimCrux produced All Our Lives.

“DimCrux is originally from Colombia and he's amazing at blending Caribbean and Latin flavours into pop and R&B hits,” she said.

She shared how she got into music.

“Music has been with me since childhood and followed me throughout my life. From putting on mini shows with my cousins, to songwriting in between classes, and performing in talent shows in high school and college, etc, music has always been part of me.”

Rexy (real name Sherrexcia Rolle) grew up in Mastic Point, Andros, Bahamas. She studied at the University of Ottawa in Canada and later at the Lynn University in Florida. She also attended the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California.

She shared what she hopes to achieve musically.

“I would love to build a community of music lovers who enjoy my music, and perform in different venues where I can interact with them live. Recording this project was a dream come true but it's when I'm in front of an audience and they're singing and celebrating with me, that's when it'll feel really real.”

— Kevin Jackson