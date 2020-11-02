Singer 'Richie Mac' is dead

Richard “Richie Mac” McDonald, best known as a member of vocal group The Chosen Few, died at the Kingston Public Hospital on October 28. He was 68 years old.

His wife of 24 years, Francine, told the Jamaica Observer that McDonald died from lung cancer. He had been diagnosed with the disease last year; she said it had spread to his brain and he also suffered a stroke.

McDonald was born in Kingston and got involved in music during the late 1960's when the city's live scene was hot. He joined The Chosen Few which emerged from producer Derrick Harriott's Crystal label.

The group's other members were Franklyn Spence, Noel “Bunny” Brown and David Scott who left and had a strong solo career as deejay Scotty. Brown died last year while Scott passed away in 2003.

Like Scotty, McDonald left The Chosen Few in the early 1970's and went solo. He had a big hit for producer Glen Brown with the horn-hooked Realise which featured saxophonist Tommy McCook.

In the 1980's, McDonald recorded the albums Jah is I Light and Missions are Possible, as well as singles such as Where is the Love. His last performance was at the Red Rose For Gregory show in Kingston last February.

Richard “Richie Mac” McDonald is survived by his wife and seven children, 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

—Howard Campbell