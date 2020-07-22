Singer Rizk does it his way

MATTERS of the heart take the spotlight on Your Way , the latest single by Jamaican-born singer Rizk. The song features American actor/singer Chris Lee from the Vampire Diaries and Empire .

“The song takes inspiration from situations where one person is more invested in a potential or current relationship than the other. That person gives, loves and provides more, while the other partner can stay uncommitted or indecisive, with nothing to lose. It's a song about being more frustrated with the situation than the person you're involved with. They have every right to choose how they move in a potential or current relationship,” Rizk told the Jamaica Observer.

Rizk met Lee at high school in the United States. They later moved on to Belmont University where Rizk studied music business.

“Chris and I met in high school in Chattanooga, Tennessee. We started a group called Sound Proof with our mutual friend Ethan Jones. We went to college together at Belmont University, and from there I solidified my choice to pursue music as a career,” he said.

He continued, “I introduced Chris to the concept of the song after I began the initial writing, as I thought he would have something to say about the story being told. I asked him to write a verse and he was thrilled. He definitely went above and beyond to add to the vision of the song.”

Rizk (real name Matthew Mahfood) attended St Hugh's Preparatory and later American International School of Kingston before migrating to Georgia, USA, during his teenage years. Now 24, he produces his own material and has a passion for playing the guitar.

“My music is inspired by a mix of reality and imagination. I take the reality of a situation involving someone I know or myself, usually centred around love, and pick it apart with imagination. I believe in writing about the different shades of love since relationships of any kind are filled with situations comprising multiple perspectives; so, I bring these respective viewpoints to life through my music,” said Rizk.

— Kevin Jackson