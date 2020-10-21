Singing Melody begins next chapter

OCTOBER 16, 2020 was bittersweet for Singing Melody. That morning, the veteran artiste attended the funeral service for his brother Kenneth Hardware, then eased his sorrow by launching his new album in the evening.

The Next Chapter is the title of that 15-song set which is distributed by Tuff Gong International. Singing Melody performed songs from it for a virtual show at Villa Mimosa in Discovery Bay, St Ann.

“Things went beautiful...saw dat my brother got a good send-off in di morning an' di show in di evening was awesome. Interaction with di fans online was great,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Singing Melody began work on The Next Chapter last year while performing in Europe. During a stop in London, he recorded its initial songs, Give Thanks and Happy People, with producer Carlton “Dilly” McLeod of Stingray Records.

One of the most pleasing aspects of The Next Chapter was collaborating with upcoming artistes like Whitter The Legend from Montego Bay on the track, Caliente.

“When yuh si a 'collab' is usually di same set of artistes. What happen to di other artistes? Yuh have to [give] other artiste a break,” he said, before adding: “Still, di most important thing for me is to find that hit.”

Singing Melody (real name Everton Hardware) has been making hit songs since the late 1980s when he first made the charts with Shower Me With Your Love, originally done by American rhythm nnd blues group, Surface.

Other hits include Let It Flow, Want You Back, and Say What. As a member of LUST (with singers Lukie D, Thriller U and Tony Curtis) Singing Melody has had chart success with Just As I Am and Sweetness Of Your Love.

There are two other collaborations on The Next Chapter — Keep You Warm featuring Budukusu from Ghana and Never Leave, which he did with American singers J Sol and Blackstreet's Teddy Riley, who also produced the song.

Recording with artistes from outside of Jamaica is key to breaking into non-reggae circles.

“Dis album was made for different countries and markets. Just listen to di songs an' yuh will hear dat there is something for everyone,” said Singing Melody.