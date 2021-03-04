Singjay Ibo Fyah feels the vibe
DESPITE Reggae Month celebrations culminating on Sunday, singjay Ibo Fyah is pleased with the continued preservation and promotion of reggae music locally.
“We give thanks for the strength and the support of the music. Reggae is loved worldwide, it is the heartbeat of the people,” said Ibo Fyah.
The artiste is reeling from a successful 2020, where he released two songs, which gave him attention locally and overseas. They are Angel on the Ground and Feel the Vibe.
“ Angel on the Ground is a real life story based on a relationship with the lady in my life, while Feel the Vibe is a positive uplifting song,” Ibo Fyah shared.
Angel on the Ground was produced by Blaqk Sheep and was released in October. It is featured on the Truthful rhythm compilation project. The other artistes featured are Julian Marley, Turbulence, Mr Vegas and Anthony B, among others.
Feel the Vibe was produced by 12 to 12 Muzik. It is currently trending on streaming service Audiomack. The song ushers sentiments of positivity, with a strong sense of determination and overcoming the odds.
Ibo Fyah is looking to increase his stocks this year, as he continues to work in the studio on various projects.
“I want to continue to inspire with positive messages, songs that give people a true reminder of themselves,” he said.
Originally from Crofts Hill in Clarendon, Ibo Fyah developed a love for music since he was eleven years old.
Five years ago, he released the EP titled Gateway.
