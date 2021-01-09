Singjay Jmovemence excited about 2021
EMERGING singjay Jmovemence said he is happy to see the back of 2020, due to the hardships associated with COVID-19. He voices his relief in his latest song, Still Deh Ya.
“[The year] 2020 was really a year to remember. This was, to me, a year of testing – like a prison sentence when you lock[ed] down and your mission in life becomes so uncertain that you keep asking yourself: 'Will I make it?' But, thanks to the Almighty, I am alive and showing my faith in God with a song titled Still Deh Ya,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
“It's like a blessing 'cause people see it [the song) as a real testimony. The truth is, we all should be giving thanks to God for bringimg us through COVID. We could be numbered among the dead but through the mercy of God, we still deh ya,” he continued.
Produced on the Dream X Production label, Still Deh Ya was released on New Year's Day.
COVID-19 has brought the entertainment sector to a virtual standstill, as there is a ban on all events. All gatherings, whether public or private, should have no more than 15 people.
Jamaica's COVID-19 death toll stands at 304, with 13,049 people testing positive.
Jmovemence, given name Jason Ford, is in his early 30s and a past student of Jose Marti Technical High School in Spanish Town.
His songs include Go Hard (Fyah Stumpy Production, 2019); Change a Come (Nuh Sympathy Records, 2020); and Pree Deep (Top Chef Records, 2020).
