Singjay Lanae getting a buzz

Singjay Lanae is getting major buzz for her latest single, Whine , released on September 18.

“I'm very excited about this song, since it was released. The video has over 131,000 views in three weeks, so it's a great look,” she said.

Whine was produced by Urban Team Records on The Product rhythm which features other acts such as Intense, Rygin King featuring Gabeanna, Kalado and Ce'Cile.

She is managed by Carlington Wilmot of Wilmot Entertainment.

Lanae also released Love My Life, produced by Good Good Production on the Liquid Sunshine rhythm and also released last month. This project also features acts such as Dexta Daps, Vybz Kartel, and Mavado.

“I am just putting in the work, I know that the global pandemic has slowed down things but I am just going to keep pushing forward with my career and the great feedback from the fans shows that the hard work is paying off,” she said.

Lanae, who hails from the Green Pond area in St James, previously released songs such as Baddest Ish and Hi School.

“It's time for a female artiste from Montego Bay to rise up and show she can make it. I got inspiration growing up and seeing artistes like Tommy Lee, Rygin King, Teejay, and the 6ixx, so it is time for the female MoBay artistes to make an impact,” she said.