Singjay's alleged shooter still in hospital

The man implicated in fatal shooting of female singjay Keshan is still in hospital under police guard, up to press time yesterday.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Jamaica Constabulary Force's information arm, the alleged shooter is yet to be charged.

“He's not yet charged and is still in hospital,” CCU's Corporal Francis told the Jamaica Observer. “We have not received anything else on the matter yet.”

The Old Harbour police report indicates that Keshan (given name Keneisha Brown) — who resided in Marlie Mount, Old Harbour — was shot and killed shortly after midnight during a dispute with a licensed firearm holder. She reportedly began hurling stones at his vehicle and stabbed him three times. He is said to have shot her once in the upper body. Both were rushed to the hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

Keshan, 24, is a graduate of Old Harbour High School in St Catherine.

She emerged on the scene in 2013 and has since released a number of songs, including Don't Lie, Kill or Die, Bubble Your Body, and The Goods featuring Vybz Kartel.