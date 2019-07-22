Singjay's alleged shooter still in hospital
The man implicated in fatal shooting of female singjay Keshan is still in hospital under police guard, up to press time yesterday.
According to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Jamaica Constabulary Force's information arm, the alleged shooter is yet to be charged.
“He's not yet charged and is still in hospital,” CCU's Corporal Francis told the Jamaica Observer. “We have not received anything else on the matter yet.”
The Old Harbour police report indicates that Keshan (given name Keneisha Brown) — who resided in Marlie Mount, Old Harbour — was shot and killed shortly after midnight during a dispute with a licensed firearm holder. She reportedly began hurling stones at his vehicle and stabbed him three times. He is said to have shot her once in the upper body. Both were rushed to the hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.
Keshan, 24, is a graduate of Old Harbour High School in St Catherine.
She emerged on the scene in 2013 and has since released a number of songs, including Don't Lie, Kill or Die, Bubble Your Body, and The Goods featuring Vybz Kartel.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy