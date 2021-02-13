Singjay Skystar aiming for stars

Up-and-coming singjay Skystar believes his talent will propel him to stardom.

“Skystar is inevitable to be well known as we work towards it. [This is] because of the contents I sing about, the uniqueness of my voice and the love for the music. So far, I am seeing where my fan base is growing greatly ever since Rotate. and I show my fans love and respect so I will and I'm already becoming a household name,” the artiste, whose given name is Ainsworth Rose, told the Jamaica Observer.

The track Rotate was officially released on October 9 last year. Produced by Cornelius Records, it is featured on the Townside Riddim.

The Oberlin and Pembroke Hall High School alumnus officially began music at age 15 when he was signed to Gabash Entertainment. On this label, he released his first two tracks — Rudeboy and Autobiography.

Since its release, Rotate has amassed over 15,000 views on YouTube. Skystar is pleasantly overwhelmed at its success.

“ Rotate has been doing really well. I am very surprised to see the reception and how many radio station, deejays and TV stations across the world are playing Rotate and the ladies wait to hear Rotate start playing as well. Even on my Vevo channel, Rotate is doing great with all the vloggers reviewing the song. Famous vloggers such as Fame Edjahz. It's already been a month and it's still number one on my iTunes in Canada and the US,” he said.

He is also known for tracks such as Top Life, 35 To Life, Piccolo and Foreign Badness. His 2019 EP, K20, performed reasonably well on the iTunes Canada charts.

Skystar added that he looks up to Agent Sasco, Bounty Killa, Vybz Kartel, Alkaline, Beenie Man, and Masicka.

He has multiple projects in the pipeline.

“People can look out for more new music and my new EP. Projects from Lethal Vybz in Canada, Cornelius Records, 1General Records, Advance Music and Rushdon Records,” Skystar said.