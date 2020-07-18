Singjay Taurus Ink making his mark

Dancehall singjay/producer Taurus Ink uses his body as a canvas to express his innermost thoughts and life philosophies.

“Each tattoo tells a story of Taurus Ink. It's not an obsession, it's a book,” said the artiste, whose real name is Michael Andre Taylor.

Taurus Ink is creating a buzz with Talk Say Mi Hype, released June 28, 2020 on the Dappa Don Entertainment and Lex Dem Production labels.

“The feedback has been incredible so far, especially since the video was released, people love the energy of the Talk Say Mi Hype song and with the reopening of the entertainment sector, we can do some more aggressive marketing and promotion,” he said.

Born in Kingston on November 2, 1991, Taurus Ink grew up in Waterford in Portmore, St Catherine. While at Mona High School, he began penning his lyrics and writing songs.

“Music has always been a passion for me ever since, my life, my struggles and my environment inspire me to do music,” he said.

He has carved out a reputation in the music business as an avid songwriter.

“Sometimes spontaneously things flow just at once, but other times it is like an iterative process doing improvements. It's like a game playing combining thoughts, motivation, information, feelings, experience and different ways of expressing it,” he said.

He is known for songs including Laugh Now, Cry Later and Freestyle.