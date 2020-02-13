Singjay Za'Meraki tackles infidelity

Females who 'bun' their men are the topic of Angelina , singjay Za'Meraki's latest song. Released in December, he says it is inspired by “a collection of similar experiences by close friends.”

Angelina was released in December. Co-produced by Prolific Music, Tensai Music, Bassline Rock Music, and Madd Cre8tive Studio, it is Za'Meraki's uncompromising takedown of unfaithful women.

He wrote the song after several conversations with friends about challenged relationships.

“Along with a little general knowledge, it was written to portray one story which would be relatable to the listener,” said the Manchester-born artiste.

Influenced by hardcore acts like Vybz Kartel, Mavado, and Alkaline, Za'Meraki began recording two years ago, initially working with guitarist Wayne Armond of Chalice.

Angelina, he believes, hears him improving as a storyteller.

“I've basically been learning from the ever-evolving talents in all genres of music. When I was younger, I would listen to a lot of juggling, like Drop Leaf riddim an' Seasons riddim being two of my favourites,” he said. “I started listening a lot of dancehall music around the time of Vybz Kartel and Mavado's dominance and then the emergence of Chronixx and Alkaline later on taught me a lot in terms of lyrical content, storytelling and delivery.”

Bun A Fire and Everything to Me are the songs Za'Meraki (real name Zachery Newman) did with Armond. In addition to Angelina, Dreams and Beautiful are other songs he currently has on the market.

While his influences can be heard in those singles, Za'Meraki also points to his growth as an artiste.

“In the last two years I've found my own sound, appealing but never forgetting to add meaning to the content, making my songs relatable to listeners,” he said.

— Howard Campbell