SirPlus's affair with the arts

SIRPLUS said he was always drawn to the arts. A geography teacher at the St Jago High in Spanish Town, he writes poetry, appeared in corporate advertising campaigns, movies and music videos, as well as forging a career in music.

“It wasn't really a conscious decision. I was an only child until I was 10 years old and music and writing poems were my natural outlet for creativity,” he told Jamaica Observer.

SirPlus grew up in Portmore, St Catherine, between Westchester and now Westmeade Willows. He had non-speaking roles in feature films, including Betta Mus Come and Candy Shop.

He has also appeared in television commercials for MIB Insurance, Development Bank of Jamaica and Bert's Auto. He has had roles in music videos W by Koffee and Gunna, Love is Blind by Queen Ifrica, and I Know by Wayne Marshall.

“Teaching has been in my blood. I grew up watching my father, who is one of my greatest inspirations, teaching. He taught for 40 years but he is now retired,” said SirPlus.

His father's love for music was the inspiration that led him to pursue opportunities in music.

“My father was also somewhat of a musicologist...playing and teaching me different genres. However, when he fully went into the church, secular music was only played some Sundays. Music, therefore, has always been my companion, solace, motivation and catharsis. I sang in high school on the choir...and got the interest of many girls when I sang. I have always wanted to record my songs. But only recently I got the chance at DZL Records,” he said.

His latest singles, Happy Holidays and Stutter, were released late last year. Both are produced by Dale “Dzl” Virgo for DZL Records.

“I feel like I have so much to say and I finally have a voice. God has blessed me and I don't want to waste these songs. Given the time and promotion, they will make me a household name by the end of 2021,” said SirPlus.