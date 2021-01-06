Sister Charmaine passes away

Prolific 1980s deejay Sister Charmaine has died. She passed away at her US home on Tuesday at the age of 53.

Long-time friend and confidant, fellow deejay Lady Ann, confirmed her death.

“Charmaine always had issues with asthma over the years. She went to lay down and didn't get back up. She died this morning,” said Lady Ann, in an interview with the Jamaica Observer, yesterday.

Sister Charmaine resided in The Bronx, New York, since 1994. Born Charmaine McKenzie, she is originally from Arnett Gardens in Kingston.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer in 2012, Sister Charmaine credited producer Winston Riley for giving her the break in the dancehall.

“It was Johnny P and Tuffist who took me to meet Mr Riley by his record store at Chancery Street. He was one of the best producers out of Jamaica. Everything he touched became a hit,” she recalled then.

Riley produced Sister Charmaine's first hit song, the X-rated Glammity. He also produced some of her other big songs such as Granny Advice (which was sampled by dancehall artiste Timerblee in Bubble like Soup); We Have the Body and Man Look Nice.

Riley died on January 19, 2012 after being shot and injured two months prior.

At Sting 1989, Sister Charmaine performed in a memorable four the hard way clash, which included Lady P, Lady Patra, and Lady G.

Sister Charmaine is survived by a daughter and one grandchild.