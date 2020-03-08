Sister Marie does it for love

For many years, up-and-coming gospel singer Sister Marie prayed to become the first artiste to emerge from within the ranks of her church. The answer came with the release of her début single I Love You, Lord.

“I sing on the church choir and I used to always see children go up to collect academic awards, and I said to myself: 'God, one day I want to be on that pulpit. I want to get called up as an artiste', and it has come to pass. I released and dedicated the song on the first Sunday of the year [January 5] in church,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

The track was released on the Portmore-based D-Smot Music imprint.

Sister Marie (given name Lelieth Bogle) has been an active member of Hope Temple Pentecostal Church of God in Portmore, St Catherine, since her baptism in May 2005.

She said music has been her passion since childhood, but she never indulged. The 52-year-old believes her bond with Christ assisted her in realising her dream.

“When you delight yourself in the Lord, He will grant you the desires of your heart. I always say: 'God, You've been so good to me. I don't know how to thank you'. I ask him to give me the words and they just flow easily. I might be the one using the pen and paper, but the Holy Spirit is the one who guides me. That is what is so unique about my sound,” said the Waterford High past student.

The artiste said that members of her congregation have been “very supportive”, but she wants unsaved people to be won through her track.

“I want more people for the kingdom of God. I want it to be played everywhere, even in parties, so that when people hear it, they feel convicted and change their lives,” said Sister Marie.