Sixteen hunt Miss Jamaica World title

THREE former pageant entrants, university students, and corporate Jamaica employees comprise the 16 finalists in the 2019 Miss Jamaica World beauty pageant. The finalists were unveiled to the public at a media launch on Sunday evening at Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

According to co-franchise holder Weston Haughton, there is a lot in store for this year's staging.

“This year we'll have lots of excitement and a spectacle. We are looking for one queen but believe you me, every time we look and see the 16 girls, we realise there is no runaway winner. That is what is exciting. It could be anybody,” Haughton told the Jamaica Observer.

The theme for the pageant is 'Jamaica Jamboree'.

Dahlia Harris, co-franchise holder, spoke about the introduction of two sectional prizes.

“We wanted to look at rewarding the ladies for different things. We think Best Personality is part of being a queen; personality is very important. We have also introduced 'Most Improved',” said Harris.

Prior to the grand coronation inside Pegasus's ballroom on September 21, contestants will participate in fast track events such as Beach Beauty, 'Fitness, Talent', 'Top Model' and Beauty with a Purpose.

Harris explained what the judges are looking for.

“Beyond just being beautiful, we are looking for personality, intelligence — somebody who is really committed to using the crown to make a difference in their community. At the Miss World level, it's really beauty with a purpose,” she said.

This is the second year that franchise holder, Crown of Beauty is at the helm of the Miss Jamaica World pageant. Last year they reaped success with the 2018 titleholder Khadijah Robinson, who finished in the top 5 at Miss World.

Harris shared some of the challenges in staging the pageant.

“It's had its challenges, one of which is getting sponsors to see the value. Some of them off the bat realise what the pageant brings to the table, others need a little coaxing. It's not just a pageant you're helping, you're helping a nation,” said Harris.

At Sunday's launch, former Digicel Rising Stars finalist Jerone performed a medley of songs including She's Royal, You Are So Beautiful and When a Woman Loves, much to the delight of the audience.

Excitement heightened with the introduction of the finalists, who were later sashed by their respective sponsors.

The finalists are:

Euricka Brown – Miss Dezign Diva;

Soyini Phillips – Miss RETV;

Roshelle McKinley – Miss Interlinc Communications;

April Marshall – Miss Liguanea Plaza;

Kadijah McIntosh – Miss Lasco Financial Services;

Alanna Wanliss – Miss Maxie Department Store

Haqirah Greaves – Miss Mushroom;

Toni Ann Singh — Miss Cover Girl;

Mariann Knight — Miss Cetamol Menstrual;

Thalia Malcolm — Miss Charles Chocolates;

Brianna Knight — Miss Earl's Fashions;

Danevia Powell — Miss Fontana Pharmacy;

Joellee McKenzie — Miss Knutsford Express;

Christan Codner — Miss Neutrogena;

Renee Farquharson — Miss Renta Car Caribbean Tours; and,

Tashana Clarke — Miss Witter Village.