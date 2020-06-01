Skatta hails Bobby Digital

Before he became famous as producer Bobby Digital, artistes and producers who went to the King Jammy's recording studio in Waterhouse, Kingston, knew him simply as Bobby, the facility's chief engineer.

Trevor “Skatta” Bonnick was one of many aspiring singers who went to King Jammy's hoping for the big break. It was there that he first met Bobby Digital.

“Wi know Bobby from back inna di 80s when wi used to do wi little special an' (King) Jammy's was di place wey wi cut dub. Bobby always look out fi wi. Any little soun' man dey 'bout him sey, 'Dem youth ya bad yuh nuh, voice dem!',” Bonnick told the Jamaica Observer.

He added that Digital (born Robert Dixon), who died May 21 at age 59, was just as receptive to young acts when he launched his production career in 1988.

“Bobby come an' own him own place an' mi always dey 'round him an' do background (vocals) fi him pon some chune like When (by Tiger). Then one day him have a riddim name Vanity an' I think Brian and Tony (Gold) did a song pon di track, an' Bobby sey, 'Skatta, yuh cyaan mek dis lef' yuh. Wha' yuh have?'. An' dat is how di Tevin Campbell song Always in my Heart guh pon dat riddim. A di first song mi record fi Bobby an' mi always dey mongst Bobby,” said Bonnick.

The Whitehall Avenue-reared Bonnick became lead singer of The Bloodfire Posse and is currently a member of the Ruff Kutt Krew and Inner Circle Band. He recorded one more song for Bobby Digital, a cover of R Kelly's Honey Love.

It was “a while” since they saw each other, but Bonnick has never forgotten his benevolence.

“Mi haffi give thanks fi Bobby 'cause him always look out fi di young youth dem. He will be missed but not forgotten.”