Skelly's 40-year wait over?

FOR close to 40 years, Hanif “Skelly” Skyers has been searching for that elusive hit song. He thinks his quest is over with the single Home When School Over.

“The message is relevant. It's telling schoolchildren not to linger when school over, but go straight home. Is a warning to the yute dem to not get involve in antisocial behaviour, especially inna dem COVID-19 time yah,” Skyers, 58, told the Jamaica Observer.

Home When School Over was self-produced by Skyers and released December last year.

Schools islandwide reopened their doors on Monday after being shuttered since March 13 in an effort to stem the transmission of the novel coronavirus. The deadly virus has claimed 10 Jamaicans and more than 600 people have tested positive.

“These are serious, serious times,” said Skyers. “I know a lot of people will gravitate to my latest song because it is inspiring, and once I get the publicity more people will know me for sure.”

Hailing from Jacks River in St Mary, Skyers released his first single, Par Wid Me, as part of the duo Bump and Skelly in 1982. That partnership ended in 2010.

“Wi use to mek our own makeshift amplifiers using Ajax tin cover with the holes as the speaker box, an old pressure cooker handle as microphone, and make different sounds with our mouths as instruments,” he said.

“I have a passion for music. I enjoy performing and pleasing people. A lot of big entertainers who have seen my performance believe I have stage craft and energy,” he said.

One of the highlights of his career is winning a talent contest in Curaçou in 2009. He still relishes the victory and use the trophy to inspire his two children that they can succeed through hard work and determination.

Skyers' other songs include Look Out for the Children and Dollar Hunter.