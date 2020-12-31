Skillibeng debuts The Prodigy

Dancehall's latest poster boy Skillibeng debuts at number 16 on the US Current Reggae Albums Chart with The Prodigy, a 35-track mixtape featuring collaborations with Popcaan, Tommy Lee Sparta, Dre Island, Prince Swanny and Jakal.

Released December 23, it includes the songs Me Love, Like NTN, Eastsyde Run E Road and Bin Laden.

Skillibeng had a strong 2020 with several hit songs such as Brik Pan Brik, Mr Universe, 50 Bag, Honda (remix) with Twani Price, Shake (remix) with Jada Kingdom and Crocodile Teeth.

The US Current Reggae Albums Chart monitors top-selling titles in the United States by Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It is only available through subscription.

World on Fire by Stick Figure is number one, selling an additional 309 copies to bring its total to 27,985 copies.

New on the chart at number two is The Breakthrough by Hawaiian trio Maoli. Released on December 18 via Awong Entertainment, the 10-track set sold 263 copies in its opening week.

Former chart-topper Look for the Good by Jason Mraz inches up to number three, while Coastin' by Iration rises to number four.

Uprising Live! Limit by Bob Marley and The Wailers moves up to number five, while two Grammy-nominated sets, Got to Be Tough by Toots and The Maytals, and Higher Place by Skip Marley, are numbers six and seven, respectively.

Bad Operation, the self-titled album by New Orleans-based band Bad Operation, debuts at number eight. Community Records released that album on December 18.

2020 by Ekolu, a three-member Hawaiian act, enters at number nine. It was released December 18 by Waiehu Records.

Christmas in The Islands by Shaggy dips to number 10.

On the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, Legend by Bob Marley and The Wailers clocks 51 weeks at number one. The compilation, first released in 1984, is also on the 200 Albums, Top Sales, Catalog, Vinyl and Top R&B/Hip Hop and Top R&B charts.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is number two, while World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure, are numbers three and four, respectively.

Greatest Hits by UB40 is number five; Higher Place is up three places to number six, and Dutty Rock by Sean Paul is back in the chart at number seven.

Fixtape by Popcaan is steady at number eight, The Trinity by Sean Paul re-enters at number nine and Live at Red Rocks by Rebelution drops to number 10.

On the Adult R&B Songs Chart, Skip Marley's Make Me Feel featuring Rick Ross and Ari Lennox is steady at number 15, while Come Over by Jorja Smith and Popcaan is number 28.

Make Me Feel re-enters the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart at number 50. Three weeks ago, it was 47.

On regional charts, Pressure by Koffee and Buju Banton spends a second week atop the Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Chart (New York), while Keep it Moving by Novel-T is the new number one on the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart.