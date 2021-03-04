Skip Marley in Higher Place

Higher Place , the debut EP by Skip Marley, is number one on the US Current Reggae Albums chart. It moved an additional 101 copies last week to bring its tally to 2,878.

Higher Place was released last August by Island Records. The seven-song set entered at number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart (where it is currently number eight).

It is nominated for Best Reggae Album at this year's Grammy Awards.

Elsewhere, on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums Chart, Look for The Good by Jason Mraz rises from number nine to two, while the long-running Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector's Edition inches up to number three.

Live at The Rainbow, 4th June 1977 by Bob Marley and The Wailers is up four places to number four, while Maluma's #7DJ (7 Dias En Jamaica) moves up from number seven to five.

The compilation, The House That Bradley Built, rockets from number 16 to six, while Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton also makes a big move from number 15 to seven.

Songs of Freedom: The Island Years by Bob Marley and The Wailers, dips six places to number eight and Get Soca 2021 tumbles from number three to nine.

Carry Me Home: A Reggae Tribute to Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson re-enters the chart at number 10, while Popcaan's latest EP Gyalentine's falls from number 12 to 22.

On the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, Bob Marley and The Wailers continue their onslaught with Legend spending a 60th week at number one.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is number two; Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul is number three while #7DJ (7 Dias En Jamaica) by Maluma is number four.

Set in Stone and World on Fire by Stick Figure are numbers five and six respectively, while Greatest Hits by UB40 is steady at number seven.

Higher Place by Skip Marley holds at number eight, Gold by Bob Marley and The Wailers re-enters at number nine and Fixtape by Popcaan is number 10.

Regionally, veteran singer Keith Cole is number one on the South Florida Reggae Chart with Sad to Know (You're Leaving).

Glory Glory by Sanchez is number one for a third week on the Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Chart in New York.