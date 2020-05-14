Skip Marley remembers Betty Wright

Skip Marley, the grandson of reggae king Bob Marley, was one of several entertainers who benefited from vocal coaching and mentorship by rhythm and blues singer Betty Wright who died on May 10 at age 66.

Wright, who died from cancer in Miami, had a long-standing relationship with the Marley family. She was the opening act for several dates on Bob Marley's 1979 Survival tour of the United States. She was also a close friend of Skip's mother, Cedella, Bob's daughter.

“Aunt Betty has been a part of my family for as long as I can remember her and it was only natural that she be the one my mom asked to be involved in my career,” said Skip.

He continued, “She has been with me from Cry to Me (2015 debut single) and everything after that. We travelled together, we laughed together and we prayed together. I will miss her, and the good thing is, we documented our lessons on video. So I will always have her by my side.”

As for the knowledge he gained from Wright, Skip said her mantra was “'Discipline and hard work. You get out what you put in. We always 'stay ready'.”

Known for her powerful range, Wright also served as a vocal coach to girl group Danity Kane, Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez and Joss Stone.

Wright is known for several hit songs in Jamaica including Goodbye You Hello Him, No Pain No Gain, Tonight is The Night, Clean up Woman and Girls Can't Do What the Guys Do. She was married to Jamaican singer/songwriter Noel Williams, better known as King Sporty, from 1985 until his death in 2015. Their union produced two children.

Skip, who has been on a musical high over the past two years, shot to fame in 2017 when he performed with singer Katy Perry at the Grammy Awards. Their hit collaboration, Chained to The Rhythm, has been certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.