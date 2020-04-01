Skip races on with Slow Down

For the first time in 14 years, a Jamaican has made the Top 20 of the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart. Skip Marley's Slow Down featuring rhythm and blues singer H.E.R., is number 15 on that tally this week.

Slow Down is on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs, Rhythmic Songs and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

The last time a Jamaican made the Top 20 of the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart was in August 2006, when Sean Paul and Keyshia Cole's When You Gonna Give it Up to Me reached number five.

Skip Marley, who was born in Jamaica, now resides in Florida. He is the grandson of Bob Marley and son of singer/designer Cedella Marley, a former member of Ziggy Marley and The Melody Makers.

Skip first came to public attention in 2017 when he teamed with pop singer Katy Perry on the platinum-selling song, Chained to The Rhythm. Now signed to Island Records, he has also made the Billboard Reggae Digital Song Sales Chart with Lions and Calm Down. Slow Down topped that chart in November 2019.

Over on the streaming and sales-driven Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, Bob Marley and The Wailers spends a 12th week on top with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley & The Wailers, while Shaggy continues to hold firm at number two with Best of Shaggy: Boombastic Collection.

Stick Figure is number three and four, respectively with World on Fire and Set in Stone, with Gold by Bob Marley and The Wailers at number five. Greatest Hits by UB40 is number six.

Rapture, the Grammy-winning EP by Koffee, rebounds from number 10 to seven, while Sean Paul holds positions eight and nine with Dutty Rock and Dutty Classics, respectively.

Count Me In by Rebelution rounds out the chart at number 10.