Skystar calls for new acts in the music
Toronto-based artiste Skystar says the music industry needs more fresh faces.
Skystar (given name Ainsworth Rose) is currently promoting his latest track Picollo. Released on July 27, it is produced by Callifah Music, LampShade Muzic, Koh Visuals, Ishmael Records and GLZ Records.
“There is room for Skystar and many more to come. Every artiste has their time. So, the industry is definitely not saturated. Is the food in the world enough? Then the music business need more young [acts] like us,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
The 30-year-old singjay, who is originally from Kingston believes the light-hearted Picollo is just what listeners need to lift their spirits during this time of anxiety.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the only thing we have close to us is family, so we have to create our own fun. I was listening to [vlogger] Fame Edjahz while playing some Chronic Law and the idea just came about,” he said.
Skystar's other projects include the 2019 EP K20 and the single Top Life.
He has been in the music industry for 15 years and is proud of his lyrical content, which is what he believes sets him apart in the entertainment business.
“Maturity has a lot to do with my choices. Plus, we need to be reminded of our morals that distinguish us as Jamaicans/black people,” said Skystar, who hopes to emulate the success of Agent Sasco, Bounty Killer, Masika, Beenie Man and Popcaan.
“I'm very much pleased with my progress, but lots more room to improve. The progress I see is that am currently the hottest upcoming reggae/dancehall artiste in all of Canada, playing on all urban radio stations and in all parties. The world is just waiting to see Skystar now,” he said.
