Sly Rankin's Marijuana Obsession

During last summer's '90s Dancehall US Tour, Keton Cole of Solja Life Records thought it would be a good idea for two of its acts to do a 'weed song'.

That single, Marijuana Obsession by Sly Rankin and Jigsy King, is released today to mark 4/20.

Cole produced the song for his Brooklyn, New York-based label which has worked for over 10 years with Sly Rankin, a Spanish Town-reared rapper/deejay who lives in South Florida.

“In an effort to help bring back a 90s flavour back into dancehall, and marijuana being so widely used around the world, we figured it would be great to have Jigsy King collaborate with Sly Rankin on a 2020 marijuana tune, on a rhythm that gives you that unique 90s dancehall vibe,” Cole told the Jamaica Observer. “Marijuana Obsession gives you a similar vibe to Gimmi Di Weed, which Jigsy became popularly known for back in the early 90s.”

Sly Rankin, whose career is weighed by dancehall and hip hop, boldly declares that, “I'm an advocate for ganja the way Jesus was an advocate for love.”

He got on board the project once Cole suggested he and Jigsy King collaborate on a hardcore song that recalled dancehall's glory days.

Marijuana Obsession, he added, has the potent ingredients for a weed song.

“I think it has to make you wanna roll up. And lyrically, we need content that smokers can relate to,” said Sly Rankin.

April 20 is a date when ganja advocates around the world celebrate the plant's virtues. Though its origins can be traced to California in 1971, the day has gained steam in the last 15 years with countless events taking place.

Cole, a Jamaican, established Solja Life Records in 2001. Most of its initial releases were dancehall and hip songs synonymous with Brooklyn, known for its massive mix of African-American and West Indian people.

In addition to Sly Rankin and Jigsy King, the 90s Dancehall US Tour featured Lady Ann, Mr Easy, Mega Banton and Lushy Banton.