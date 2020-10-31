Smellie bashes piracy

Up-and-coming producer Jerome Smellie feels the present COVID-19 pandemic and bootlegging CDs are taking a toll on artistes.

“If we can' t find a cure for this deadly virus soon so that the entertainment doors can be opened, while the doors to CD piracy be completely closed, then it is could be double death for some producers,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Smellie, head of Nuh Sympathy Entertainment label, “some producers and artistes are not making a cent from their music.

“It is the man out there who is selling a CD for a bills ($100) that is seeing the money. As soon as a new tune drop a road, is a little a man a bun yuh CD and a mek thousand of dollars,” he said.

Bootlegging involves the illegal reproduction of song and movie without getting authorisation from the property owner.

The Jamaica Anti-Piracy Alliance (JAPA) is an organisation devoted to trying to stop the sales of pirating movies, and songs.

Smellie says, “I am involved in record production for the past five years but who is buying your music when one can get it for a bulla money.”

Born in Olympics Gardens in Kingston, the Norman Manley high school graduate, now in his early 30s, became interested in music through a relative who would use his cellphone to make rhythms. He was later introduced to a home studio where he learnt how different sounds make rhythm, along with modern technology.

His first production, Be Careful done by artiste Yulando “Trapycal” Bentley on the Nuh Sympathy Entertainment label, was released in November 2019.

He is currently working with up-and-coming artistes including Rickhard “Pioneer” McDonald's ( Hot Head), Jason “Jmovemence” Ford ( Change a Come), and Trapycal ( Hot Head).