Smile Orange brings laughter to Emancipation Park

Reggae Films in The Park brought laughter to The Oval in Emancipation Park, New Kingston, as it concluded last Friday evening.

Having explored different genres and themes for the previous three weeks, it was only fitting the event finished with the Jamaican comedy Smile Orange, written by Trevor Rhone.

Whether you have seen the film 1,000 times or you were watching it for the first time, it certainly grabs your attention.

Twenty-five-year-old Daniel McKenzie, a student at The University of the West Indies, expressed to the Jamaica Observer that he had no intention of sitting down to watch the 1976 film, but was captured by how realistic Jamaicans were depicted.

“I've seen parts of this film a few times but never intentionally watched it because of di old cinematography. But I sat here waiting for my girlfriend to arrive an' got so wrapped up in it. Majority of what yuh see happening in di film is some real life thing, an' dat mek di show bad,” he said.

Smile Orange follows Ringo (played by Carl Bradshaw) as he navigates the hotel industry as a waiter and swindler. His day-to-day activities unearth racism, classism, and the challenges associated with the tourism sector.

Though the audience laughed and cheered at the punchlines, it was also clear that they understood Smile Orange's deeper meaning.

Unfortunately, the crowd turnout was visibly less than previous nights, but those who managed to show up had a good time.

“This is my first time here tonight, and a lot of activities going on around town but this is somewhere I thought I'd come and bring the children. It was fun; and I like what the Ministry of Culture Gender, Entertainment and Sport is doing. I will make the effort to show up for more of them next year,” Marie Ainsworth told the Observer.