Smokie spreads his wings

Having carved a niche in his native country of The Bahamas, reggae artiste Smokie is ready to spread his musical wings.

With the release of Secret Lovers, he is hoping to make an impact in Jamaica.

“ Secret Lovers was inspired by a situation that a friend of mine experienced. It's something that everyone can relate to,” Smokie told the Jamaica Observer.

Released late last year, Secret Lovers was produced by C J Priest. It was well received in The Bahamas.

Smokie (given name Valentino Bethel) was born in Nassau, Bahamas, and attended C H Reeves Junior High and later R M Bailey High School in that country.

Music has had a strong presence in his life. He even played the trumpet, clarinet and drums while he was a member of the Nassau Brass Band — a marching band.

Smokie decided to pursue a professional career in music in 2001. Since venturing into music, he has performed in Bermuda, Miami, Japan and Africa. He hopes to add Jamaica to that list.

He has worked with Jamaican producers such as Sample Ras and J & J Records. He lists Grammy-nominated reggae singer Jah Cure as his biggest musical influence.

While his songs offer a variety of topics such as matters of the heart and societal issues, Smokie said his work is inspired by daily life and personal experiences.

“I want to share my love, thoughts and music with the world and help people everywhere to overcome the struggles they face,” he said.

Smokie's other songs include I'm Blessed and Mama Song. His sole album, Jah is Everything, released in 2017, is a mix of reggae, lovers rock, conscious reggae and dancehall songs.

“I wish to leave a legacy that years from now, people can still relate to my music, to inspire people in everyday life situations,” said Smokie.