Snappa Chef cooks up new single

ON-THE-RISE reggae singjay Snappa Chef believes being obsessed with someone else's success is a major hurdle in preventing people from attaining their goals. His latest single, Stage 4 Badmind, addresses this issue.

“The world is on a reset so we must get rid of everything that is holding us back; that is Stage 4 Badmind. Some of us bad mind against our own self and that's why I was inspired to do this track, to eradicate envy and downfall of others,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Co-produced by Shandemdee Releases and Saucy Fyah Entertainment, the song was released on May 24, 2020. It has an accompanying music video which was shot in St Ann, St Mary and in Kingston. So far, it has amassed over 170,000 views on YouTube.

Snappa Chef (given name Prince Oldacre) added that he is already pleased with the traction the single has been getting.

He is hoping Stage 4 Badmind will reach a wider audience.

“I want it to actually reach the people who are really suffering from the disease [bad mind], internal and external. I wanna see this original reggae song hit the Billboard chart . I wanna stamp my seal in this business so the fans know that I'm 'musically fix',” he said.

Hailing from Dela Vega City in Spanish Town, St Catherine, Snappa Chef had hopes of pursuing culinary arts. However, this soon changed once he realised his passion for music in 2005.

“Music was an outlet in the ghetto; you either do music or badness. Music chose me,” he expressed.

His first recorded single was titled Mind Power on the Music Max label. He is also known for tracks such as Your Child is My Child and Ragged Clothes.

He said his sojourn in the music industry has been a welcoming one.

“With my team it's not that hard. Just like anything else, you must put the groundwork in,” he said.

With musical inspirations like Bob Marley, Major Worries, Anita Baker, Michael Jackson, Sizzla Kalonji, Bounty Killer and Chronixx, Snappa Chef says he hopes to be as successful as them soon.

“I want to be a household name — touring the world, running a really important charity organisation, and own a nice production studio. I also want to be an ambassador for my culture,” he told the Observer.