South Beach, Miami-based independent label SoBe Entertainment has recruited Jamaican Cordell “Skatta'” Burrell and American Scott Storch to conduct a worldwide search for reggae and dancehall talent.

SoBe Entertainment is a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Bajan-born Cecile D Barker (pronounced Cecil), founder and CEO of SoBe Entertainment said, “SoBe is conducting a worldwide search for the next, young, up-and-coming reggae and dancehall superstars. In pursuit of that goal, we have aligned our efforts with Cordell Burrell, who knows the Jamaican culture intimately, and Scott Storch who has produced several of the most successful artistes and some of the biggest hits internationally. We are confident this collaboration will produce some of the most exciting future stars of the genre. Artistes interested in launching or furthering their careers should contact Mr Burrell.”

Burrell said the initiative augurs well for Jamaican music.

“Well, I have no doubt that this will be nothing short of epic, based on the structure already in place. SoBe Entertainment understands the international landscape of the music, and the company has invested heavily in the molding and shaping of some of the world's biggest artistes and songwriters. This collaboration with Scott Storch is already reaping benefits based on the music that we are already creating for the upcoming talents,” said Burrell.

Burrell has years of experience as a producer. He was a resident judge on the popular television reality talent series, Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall. He has also produced a number of hit songs, with Pull Up by Mr Vegas, Move Your Body by Jabba and Nina Sky and Jook Gal (Wine Wine) by Young Bloodz, Twista, Kiprich and Elephant Man hitting the Billboard charts.

In recent years, he has worked as in-house producer with Josef Bagdanovich's Downsound Records. He shared how the search for new talent will be conducted.

“We are not trying to be flooded with an overwhelming amount of interest, as the country has a vast amount of talent that only needs production and investment to take them to the next level. So, we will be utilising social media platforms as means to garner the necessary prospects,” he said.

Scott Storch won the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers' (ASCAP) Songwriter of The Year award in 2006. Among the hits he has produced are Let Me Love You by Mario, Run It (the debut single) by Chris Brown, Lean Back by Terror Squad, Baby Boy by Beyonce and Sean Paul, Naughty Girl by Beyonce, Candy Shop by 50 Cent and Lighters Up by Lil Kim.

SoBe Entertainment has had an interest in reggae and dancehall music through the years. The label spearheaded the success of Jah Cure and Phyllisia's 2009 hit song, Call on Me, as well as their follow-up, I Love You, which entered the Billboard R&B Chart.

The label also released Waiting, the 2009 album by singjay Ce'Cile, Universal Cure by Jah Cure, That Love by Shaggy, Heaven Baby by Booke Hogan featuring Beenie Man, and Champion by Keznamdi.

Additionally, it has released projects by Mavado, Junior Reid, Florida-based Urban Mystic and reggae collaborations with Lil Wayne, Flo Rida, Rick Ross, Keri Hilson, Jazmine Sullivan and R Kelly.

Barker said, “Reggae music is my Caribbean culture, and the music needs to be reinvigorated and spread internationally. Reggae and dancehall need to become major influential genres in the world again. An international reggae renaissance is the company's goal.”