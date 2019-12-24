Solid sets at Christmas in the Bass

DESPITE the lack of funds, Major Richard Cooke, co-organiser of Christmas Joy in the Bass, was still pleased with the execution of this year's staging.

“Even though we initially started planning in September, things don't really get rolling until November. The Lord has been gracious to us that even where we have not had the funds, somehow the concert has come off and been good. This year we had less cash, but we still got a lot of in kind,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The free gospel concert hosted its fifth staging on Thursday at Old Ambassador Theatre in Trench Town, Kingston. It is put on yearly by the Joy Town Development Foundation, Glory Music and Kevin Downswell Ministries. This year it was co-hosted by comedic duo Ity and Fancy Cat in the first half, and singer/producer Tommy Cowan in the latter.

It was non-stop praise as residents turned out in scores to see some of Jamaica's most prominent gospel artistes. They included Lubert Levy, Marq Johnson, Carlene Davis, Kevin Downswell and Jabez. All entertainers delivered spirit-filled sets, but many got excited when Downswell walked through the crowd and interacted with them. Almost everybody was on their feet as he sang If It's Not You, Lights and No longer Slaves.

Jabez was introduced immediately after, and he kept the momentum going. He delivered Warrior, A Nuh One Prayer Mi Pray, Mi Bless, Cancelled and D rinking from my Saucer. Jabez ended his set by having an altar call for all the Trench Town youths that were present.

The other performers of the night were LAUD Dance Ministries and DP Coombs. Singer Alaine was not able to attend due to illness.

Major Cooke said there was no hassle in getting artistes to perform for free each year.

“The Christian artistes want to give back. We've had Prodigal Son and when we had him there was a big altar call; we've had Kevin Downswell since about 2016. Sometimes we don't have the money to start planning and then we see the means,” he said.

Cooke hopes to continue hosting the concert in the future to spread the gospel.

“It's important to know about Christ, but it's even more important to know Christ. We believe that coming to the altar and making that commitment is an accomplishment,” he said.

Several guests were blessed by the night's performances.

“It was really good. I enjoyed the performances and I like that they host this free concert so that people can come and unite and worship,” said teacher Evelyn Brown.

Meanwhile, for business- man Roy Sterling it was a “great fellowship”.