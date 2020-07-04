Sollo Caution goes natural

Party promoter Sollo Caution is following his entrepreneurial spirit. His months-old company, Caution Innovations LLC, is the sole distributor of the natural tobacco product Red Herring Fronto Leaf.

He shared with Jamaica Observer how he got into the natural tobacco business.

“I got into the natural tobacco business because I saw that there was a shortage in the industry and that finding quality tobacco is hard, even under normal circumstances. I do have an entrepreneurial spirit and I identified the opportunity, and did some market research which revealed that the natural tobacco market would be a lucrative investment,” he said.

“Extensive market research was done which included government regulations, competitors, target market, supply chain, etc. A lot of effort was put into this venture,” he continued.

Sollo Caution, whose given name is Adrian O'Sullivan, is the promoter of the Caution brand of parties which are held in Jamaica, Florid, and New York. Originally from St Ann, he migrated to the United States 13 years ago.

The product is distributed from his base in Florida. However, over time and with the increase in sales, he plans to engage distributors in several cities in the United States and overseas.

Said Sollo Caution: “Product differentiation for us is truly in the form of quality and customer service. Red Herring Fronto offers consistency in all aspects of our operation. A customer will always receive the best quality product and efficient customer service from purchase to delivery of the product,” he said.

“Red Herring Fronto is a new venture, only a few months old, but I have to say the support that has been given is extraordinary and greatly appreciated. It is a true indication that Red Herring Fronto can be what I envision which is longevity that will result in generational wealth,” he continued.

He also spoke about the product's target demographic.

“The target demographic is of course smokers. Given the legalisation of marijuana in quite a few American states, there is a market for smokers who prefer to use tobacco vs paper.”

The business is family-owned and operated. With the expansion of the business, additional staff will be employed.

The product is currently distributed to 50 states. There are plans to have the product available in Jamaica and the Caribbean. However, no timeline has been set.

Said Sollo Caution: “Sales have not actually taken a hit due to COVID-19. People are able to safely enjoy, at their leisure, in their homes. In these stressful times smoking is a form of relaxation, and we are able to get our product to users without them having to leave the safety and security of their homes.”