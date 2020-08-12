Soné hopes to overcome
Jamaican-born, gospel singer Soné believes that his latest single, Overcome, is quite appropriate for today's realities.
“We're dealing with some of the same racial issues in 2020 that we as a black race were dealing with in the 1960s. Overcome addresses the spiritual struggle that we endure as black people,” said Soné.
Overcome will be released on Friday on the Soné Ministries Label.
The singer will donate 50 per cent of the sales proceeds to the US-based Samaritan's Purse, which provides aid to people in physical need as a key part of its Christian missionary work. The organisation's president is Franklin Graham, son of Christian evangelist Billy Graham.
Overcome was inspired by Sam Cooke's song, Change, released in 1964.
“It is a confident cry, filled with hope and the strength of those who came before us. There is a video in the works for the song,” he said.
A licensed minister, he currently serves as a youth director at New Life Fellowship Centre in Sunrise, Florida.
The singer, who was baptised in 1998 at age 12, said he believes that a change is coming because of the broad coalition of support built by the Black Lives Matter movement.
“The Black Lives Matter movement initiated change, but interestingly, it is not the blacks alone who are sparking the change, but also the young, white people who are driving this change. Without them, the change, the police reform that is happening now would not be possible,” Sone said.
Soné (given name Cecil Wilson) grew up in Clarendon, and attended Clarendon College where he excelled as a football player.
He migrated to the US after completing high school.
His other songs include Purpose, Good To Me, and Let It Be, featuring Jason Mighty.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy