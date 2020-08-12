Soné hopes to overcome

Jamaican-born, gospel singer Soné believes that his latest single, Overcome, is quite appropriate for today's realities.

“We're dealing with some of the same racial issues in 2020 that we as a black race were dealing with in the 1960s. Overcome addresses the spiritual struggle that we endure as black people,” said Soné.

Overcome will be released on Friday on the Soné Ministries Label.

The singer will donate 50 per cent of the sales proceeds to the US-based Samaritan's Purse, which provides aid to people in physical need as a key part of its Christian missionary work. The organisation's president is Franklin Graham, son of Christian evangelist Billy Graham.

Overcome was inspired by Sam Cooke's song, Change, released in 1964.

“It is a confident cry, filled with hope and the strength of those who came before us. There is a video in the works for the song,” he said.

A licensed minister, he currently serves as a youth director at New Life Fellowship Centre in Sunrise, Florida.

The singer, who was baptised in 1998 at age 12, said he believes that a change is coming because of the broad coalition of support built by the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The Black Lives Matter movement initiated change, but interestingly, it is not the blacks alone who are sparking the change, but also the young, white people who are driving this change. Without them, the change, the police reform that is happening now would not be possible,” Sone said.

Soné (given name Cecil Wilson) grew up in Clarendon, and attended Clarendon College where he excelled as a football player.

He migrated to the US after completing high school.

His other songs include Purpose, Good To Me, and Let It Be, featuring Jason Mighty.