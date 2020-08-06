Songs Jamaicans danced to in 1962

From Michael Barnett of Kool 97 FM Forward March — Derrick Morgan Independent Jamaica — Lord Creator Ruff and Tuff —Stranger Cole Miss Jamaica —Jimmy Cliff Enjoy Yourself — Prince Buster Six & Seven Books—The Maytals Money Can't Buy Life —Eric “ Monty” Morris We'll Meet — Roy Panton and Millie Small (Roy and Millie) Happy Birthday Jamaica —Desmond Dekker March Jamaicans March —Lord Creator Behold —The Blues Busters Lion of Judah —Delroy Wilson

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT