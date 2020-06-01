Sophia Brown lends a hand

Singer Sophia Brown has donated $133,000 to the Jamaica Down Syndrome Foundation (JDSF) through her Angels of The Hearts Foundation.

A cheque for that sum was presented to Dr Charmaine Scott, a director of the JDSF, on May 22 at its Stanton Terrace headquarters in Kingston.

Brown, whose songs include Lovers Rock and Baby Since You Left, was inspired to start Angels of The Hearts Foundation by her niece Heidi Buchanan who has Down's Syndrome.

She credits Dr Scott with helping Heidi — who is eight years old — live a normal life.

“Seeing her today running around and spelling is something else. It's a joy to me,” Brown told the Jamaica Observer.

Dr Scott welcomed the donation, saying “any assistance is appreciated.”

The JDSF was established in 2007. According to its website, “a study conducted by the JDSF shows that the incidence of Down Syndrome in Jamaica is one in 868 live births. This is in keeping with the international experience. Presently, over 600 families of children with Down Syndrome have registered with the Foundation.”