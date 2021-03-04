Sophia Brown shares her religion

Following her success last year with two romantic ballads, Sophia Brown strikes a more serious tone with Love is my Religion , her latest song, which features Duane Stephenson.

Brown produced the single which she co-wrote with Joseph Dike. It is inspired by racism which had incidents of global proportions in 2020.

“We realise that we are going through a perilous time. Racism is at the forefront and we are able to speak about it more than before,” said Brown.

There was significant racial turmoil in the United States last year, triggered by the deaths of two black people — George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in Minnesota and Kentucky, respectively.

Their controversial killings by white police officers sparked outrage in the US, most of which were led by activist group Black Lives Matter. Protests also took place in Europe and Asia.

Brown hit US regional reggae charts with the easy-listening Baby When You Left and Stronger last year. The former earned her the Bright Star Award for Best Reggae Single in the United Kingdom, in January.

“I haven't changed over from lovers rock. We just have to send this message across the world and Love is my Religion is all about that,” she said.