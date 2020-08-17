Soprano takes wings

Young Jamaican soprano Sashekia Brown recently earned a master class with the world renowned Premiere Opera Vocal Arts Institute which is based in Italy.

Brown earned a coveted spot following an open call from the institute for singers to vie for places and was one of six vocalists chosen for this year's programme which had to be conducted virtually, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is part of this young artiste programme, wherein they try to offer these master classes to improve the skills of young opera singers worldwide. So they posted the call for persons to submit a performance video. A friend of mine suggested it to me and really encouraged me to submit. I sent them a performance of the ari a Je Suis Titania from the opera Mignon by Ambroise Thomas, and I got a call back,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Initially the institute was only intending to offer three such master classes but, due to what they noted was the exceptional quality of the entrants, the number was doubled.

In a post on their social media pages the institute paid tribute to all their successful entrants including Brown.

“We were so blown away by the talent from across the globe that we decided to pick six winners. Each will receive a master class with our incredible faculty,” read the announcement of winners.

Brown was paired with Lebanese-Canadian soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian as her tutor.

“The master class was fantastic. It was able to give me what I needed in terms of refining some of my technique. I was able to get some really good pointers on things like working with languages. It was a really nice challenge and builds on what I learned during my programme at NCU (Northern Caribbean University).” said Brown.

In a few weeks Brown heads to the University of Nevada, Reno, in the United States where she will commence postgraduate studies in vocal performance. This master class she believes will assist her as she moves ahead.

“This is all part of my résumé-building process. Furthermore a lot of the other persons in the master's programme would have also been exposed to this level of pedagogy. My tutor from NCU always encourages this level of experience and exposure so I have no doubt that it will serve me well as I go to the next level.”

The St Elizabeth native who now holds a Bachelor of Music in Performance and Pedagogy from NCU, draws influences from the great sopranos of all time — Kathleen Battle, Renee Flemming, Kiri Te Kanawa, Barbara Hendricks, Joan Sutherland and Maria Callas. From each, Brown says she takes something to build and strengthen her craft.

“I'm grateful for the Jamaican system that has trained me to be able to take advantage of these opportunities over the years. I'm equally proud to have been able to study with some of Jamaica's best pedagogues right here a yaad,” Brown stated.